Derrell N. Agee
1937 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Derrell N. Agee, 82, of East Peoria passed away at 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Derrell was born on December 20, 1937, in Morehouse, MO, to the late Ellis and Charlene Brown Agee. He married Deloria June Curry on January 15, 1960, in Dexter, MO. She preceded him in death on February 23, 2008.
Surviving are his son, Keith (Deb) Agee of East Peoria; grandson, Michael Agee of Chicago; and his siblings, Ellis Agee of Creve Coeur and Beverly Young, Karen Lindsey and Steve Agee, all of Missouri.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Derrell worked as a painter at Caterpillar, retiring after 35 years of service. Dancing and playing the tambourine brought him joy. He was a member of the Goldwing Riders' Association, Chapter Z, and he loved to ride.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Darin Shorey will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are respectfully required. Interment will be at Spring Bay Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Derrell's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
AUG
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
