Derrick L. Daugherty

PEORIA - Derrick L. Daugherty, Sr., 41, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, IL. He was born in Peoria, IL to Kenneth E. Daugherty and Matilda Dudley Daugherty. Derrick was raised in Peoria by his mother, Matilda, who he admired and cherished.

Derrick was a graduate of Peoria High School and Illinois Valley Community College where he excelled at football. He was an avid football fan. His favorite football team was the Chicago Bears. Despite living in the Chicagoland area for more than 10 years, he remained a die-hard fan of the St. Louis Cardinal's baseball team. Derrick was a Freemason and a proud member of the Freemason King David Lodge #100 in Chicago.

Derrick was fiercely loyal and protective of his family and friends. He quickly made friends wherever he went and made an impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He maintained lifelong friendships with his high school friends who were family to him. All who knew him will miss him dearly.

Derrick leaves behind his beloved mother, Matilda (Loy) Graham of Creve Coeur, IL; His partner and the love of his life, Molly Recar, and their young son, Derrick L. Daugherty, Jr., both of Oak Park, IL. Fatherhood came naturally to Derrick Sr. and he was a loving and devoted father to his son.

Derrick also leaves behind a brother, Kenneth "Dwayne" Daugherty, and a sister, Laura "Michelle" Daugherty, both of Milwaukee, WI; and his uncle, David E. Daugherty, of Metropolis, IL to whom he had a close relationship; a host of family and family

Derrick was preceded in death by his father: Kenneth E. Daugherty.

A drive-up visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A private service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Alvin Riley Sr. Pastor of Sovereign Grace M.B.C of Peoria will officiate. Derrick will be laid to rest at Springdale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to an account set up for the benefit of (FBO) Derrick L. Daugherty, Jr. at CEFCU, P.O. Box 1715, Peoria, IL 61656.



