Devon E. Adkins
BAYVIEW GARDENS - Devon E. Adkins, 57, of Bayview Gardens, IL, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
He was born on January 8, 1963, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Barry E. and Florence I. (Kubsch) Adkins. He married Lisa A. Palladini on August 19, 1983, in Radcliff, KY. She passed away on June 11, 2019.
Surviving are his children, Devon M. Adkins of East Peoria, Anthony J. (Ashley) Adkins of Washington, Cecilee (Weston) Johnson of Spring Bay and Tristan Adkins of East Peoria; grandchildren, Mya and Roslyn Adkins and Graceanne Johnson; his mother, Florence, and his brother, Daniel Adkins, both of Waterford, MI; sister, Janine (William) Daughtery of Ortonville, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Devon was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a truck driver, working for Waste Management. Devon enjoyed fishing, woodworking, riding his Sling Shot Polaris, watching old Westerns and listening to Blue Grass, but especially loved his grandkids.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020