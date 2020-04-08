|
|
D.F. "Danny" Tavana
PEORIA - D.F. "Danny" Tavana of El Paso, Texas, formerly of Peoria and Washington, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from injuries he sustained two days earlier in a car accident. He was 82 years old.
Danny immigrated to the U.S. in March of 1958. His first stops were the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Bradley University. In Peoria, he worked for Baker Shoes, Charles Bruning Company and the Addressograph-Multigraph Corporation. He was a small business owner in El Paso, Texas, for more than 40 years.
He is survived by his three children, Sharon (Shariq Ahmed) and Karen, both of Allen, Texas, and John of Arlington, Virginia; three grandchildren, Sarah and Joe Tavana and Sofia Ahmed; his brother, David Tavana of El Paso, Texas; and, his sister Sima Tavana of Naperville.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020