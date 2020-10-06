1/1
Diamond Da'Nae Williams
2002 - 2020
Diamond Da'Nae Williams
PEORIA - Diamond D. Williams, 18, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 4:41 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She was born on February 26, 2002, in Peoria, IL, to Margaret Williams and Melvin Wallace Sr., and also raised with the help of Michael Diggins Sr. Diamond was a 2020 Manual Academy graduate, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader.
A private funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Alphonso Lyons Jr. will bring words of comfort to the family. Diamond will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Diamond's full obituary can be viewed at simonsmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
