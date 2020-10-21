Dian Grzanich
CANTON - Dian Winn Grzanich of Canton peacefully passed on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
She was born on February 26, 1936, to the late Mildred Stone Winn and Dallas E. Winn in Elmwood, Illinois. She was a graduate of Elmwood High School and attended Bradley University.
On June 6, 1966, Dian married Gary L. Grzanich from Elmwood. He and their children, Susan of Morton and Jon of Canton, survive. Dian was devoted to her family and they cared for her lovingly during her illness. Her family would like to thank her many friends who visited and assisted Dian while she was ill.
Dian was employed at WMBD in Peoria, Earl Johnson Chevrolet in Peoria and Midstate Auto Parts in Canton, and she retired from Canton Union School District 66. She was active in Canton, serving as an election judge, a member of the Canton High School Boosters, the DAR and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a volunteer at Graham Hospital. She also participated as a volunteer in many of her children's activities when they were young, and read to primary school students in Peoria, along with her husband, Gary. Dian was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton.
Dian was a talented artist, photographer and homemaker. She produced many wonderful paintings and enjoyed making homemade noodles and apple dumplings with her friends. In her early years, Dian was a member of a barbershop quartet called "The Barbetts," and remained close to several of her high school friends her entire life. She loved animals, especially her many dogs, including her faithful companion, Winnie.
Services will be held at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 3 p.m., where visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a rosary services at 4:45 p.m.
Contributions may be made to Fulton County Humane Society.
