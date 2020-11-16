Diana Christine Wroczynski
MAGNOLIA - Diana Christine (Woerner) Wroczynski, 63, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago.
Private graveside services will be held in Cumberland Cemetery in Wenona. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Lostant.
Diana was born on September 18, 1957, in Peoria to Alvin and Margaret (Simonton) Woerner. She was a graduate of Wenona High School, Class of 1975, and the St. Francis School of Nursing, Peoria. She married Robert Wroczynski on October 12, 1991, at the United Methodist Church of Magnolia.
Diana worked as a registered nurse at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for many years. She worked for over 20 years in labor and delivery, and then over 15 years in a leading role at the OSF Call Center, where she touched countless lives. She worked with many wonderful people who became lifelong friends. She was a very kind and thoughtful person with a passion for helping others. Diana was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and she enjoyed many family trips to Lake Shelbyville. She loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed going on dates to see movies and plays with the love of her life, her husband, Robert. Her greatest joy and passion was being a mother and she wanted nothing but the best for her darling daughter, Shelby. She was an excellent teacher, homeschooling Shelby from third grade through high school. She loved and had an active role in the lives of her many nieces and nephews, as well as their children. Diana will undoubtedly be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; her daughter, Shelby Wroczynski of DeKalb; her mother, Margaret Woerner of Melbourne, FL; two sisters, Debra (Jay) Loeffler of Normal and Dena (Mike) Stone of Melbourne, FL; three brothers, David (Sandy) Woerner of Goodyear, AZ, Daniel Woerner of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Douglas Woerner of Melbourne, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin; and a beloved sister, Dorothy Woerner.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
