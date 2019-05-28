|
Diana K. Craig
VARNA - Diana K. Craig, 76, of Varna died on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her residence.
Born on October 13, 1942, in Canton, IL, to the late Louis and Ruby Provence Balbinot, she was married to Gilbert Werckle in 1960, and had two daughters. She later married Raymond Craig on March 22, 1969, in Toluca, and they had one son.
Diana was a kind, compassionate and generous woman. She loved her family with all of her heart and was fiercely protective of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she took great joy in the achievements and activities of her kids and grandkids. Diana was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and the music of Elvis Presley. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Diana is survived by her husband, Ray; children, Kelly (Jay) Fenoglia of Lacon, Mikki Werckle McCallister of McNabb and Jack (Cory) Craig of Germantown Hills; sisters, Jan Nelson of Las Vegas, Marilyn Closen of North Hampton and Connie (Nick) Kallas of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Diana will be held on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Salem #2 Cemetery, north of Varna.
Memorials can be made to Varna Ambulance and on-line condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019