Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana K. Craig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana K. Craig Obituary
Diana K. Craig
VARNA - Diana K. Craig, 76, of Varna died on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her residence.
Born on October 13, 1942, in Canton, IL, to the late Louis and Ruby Provence Balbinot, she was married to Gilbert Werckle in 1960, and had two daughters. She later married Raymond Craig on March 22, 1969, in Toluca, and they had one son.
Diana was a kind, compassionate and generous woman. She loved her family with all of her heart and was fiercely protective of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she took great joy in the achievements and activities of her kids and grandkids. Diana was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and the music of Elvis Presley. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Diana is survived by her husband, Ray; children, Kelly (Jay) Fenoglia of Lacon, Mikki Werckle McCallister of McNabb and Jack (Cory) Craig of Germantown Hills; sisters, Jan Nelson of Las Vegas, Marilyn Closen of North Hampton and Connie (Nick) Kallas of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Diana will be held on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Salem #2 Cemetery, north of Varna.
Memorials can be made to Varna Ambulance and on-line condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now