Diana Kay Meredith
METAMORA - Diana Kay Meredith, 68, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on November 9, 1951, in Peoria, IL, to Charles and Alice LuAnn (McWilliams) Shemel. She married Dale S. Meredith on May 7, 1977, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Dale of Germantown Hills; children, Megan Meredith of Chicago, IL, Erin (Zachary) Elliott of Neenah, WI, and Michael (Lauren) Meredith of Philadelphia, PA; granddaughter, Eliza Elliott; grandsons, Aiden and Oliver Elliott and Henry Meredith; brother, Fred Shemel of Peoria, IL; and sister, Beth (Ken) Wales of Manitou Springs, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Diana graduated from Richwoods High School in 1969, Illinois State University in 1973 with a B.A. in English, and Illinois Central College Nursing School. Diana worked for OSF St. Francis Medical Center for 39 years. She was an RN in Coronary Care, Labor and Delivery, and Maternal Fetal Medicine. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. Diana loved reciting the rosary with her dear friends, who were affectionately known as The Immaculata Club. One of her greatest joys in life was being an incredible wife, a proud and loving mother to her three children, and the world's best Grammy to her four grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with visitation to follow from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Dunham, NC 27715 or at https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019