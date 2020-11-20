1/1
Diana Kilgus
1948 - 2020
MORTON – Diana M. Kilgus, 72, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on September 1, 1948, in Peoria, Ill., to Earl and Lena (Johnston) Lottman. She married Elmer Kilgus in Morton, Ill., on March 30, 1968. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Tom Lottman.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Kelly) Kilgus and Joel (Rachel) Kilgus, both of Pekin; one daughter, Jennifer (David) Gonzalez of Morton; 10 grandchildren, Abby, Kaci, Kelsi, Dakota, Taylor, Luke, Reid, Logan, Katelyn, Alec, Lauryn, and Jaxson; one brother, John Lottman of Chillicothe; and one sister, Jolynn Lottman of Morton.
A private family funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to TAPS in Pekin, Ill.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Diana's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
