|
|
Diana L. Danler
PEORIA- Diana L. Danler, 73, of Peoria passed away peacefully the afternoon of May 11, 2020 in her home after a courageous battle of breast cancer.
She was born in 1947 in Des Moines, IA to Iver and Lorraine Potter. She married Wayne Danler in 1967.
Diana was preceded in death by her father and one brother.
Surviving are her mother, Lorraine Potter; husband, Wayne Danler; 3 children, Perry Danler, Mark Danler and Kimberly (Douglas) Coburn; 2 granddaughters; 4 grandsons; 1 great grandson; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; many nieces and nephews; and extended family.
Diana was a friend to all and a stranger to no one.
Cremation rights are being arranged by Davison Fulton Woodland Chapel but due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and a private graveside gathering will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines, IA. Details will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her honor to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or the .
Online condolences to Diana's family may be made at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020