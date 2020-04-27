|
|
Diana "Di" L. Keyes
BARTONVILLE - Diana "Di" L. Keyes, age 51, of Bartonville passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 8:05 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1969, in Peoria to Stanley and Norma (Rose) Keyes. She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her mother of Bartonville; one brother, Dr. Scott (Martha) Keyes of Granville, OH; one sister, Pamela Ingram of Bartonville; two nephews, Matthew Ingram of Pekin and Andrew Keyes of Ohio; three nieces, Jana (Jeffrey) Butler of Bartonville, Kristin (Chris) Ricciardo of Granville, OH, and Sara (Shawn) Grim of Granville, OH; six great-nieces, and nephews, Abigail, Evelyn, Gianna, Nathan, Will and Brady; two aunts, and uncles, Edward and Norma Rose and Bill and Betty Phillips; and several cousins.
Di worked for UnityPoint Health-Proctor for 30 years, last working as a Lead Coder. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, private graveside services will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. To attend via livestream at about 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, please visit www.facebook.com/DavisonFulton.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122.
You may view Diana's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020