Diana L. Marquardt
PEORIA - Diana L. Marquardt, age 66, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 9:28 a.m.
She was born Aug. 26, 1953 in Peoria to Tilman and Bobby (Bullard) Jones, she survives
She was preceded in death by her father, one son, Robert "Bubba" Marquardt Ill, and two sisters: Delberta Young and Margaret Brandt.
Survivors include Albert Schultz, the love of her life for the last 28 years, 2 daughters: LaTonya Meyer of Peoria, Eliza Marquardt of Quincy, 1 son, Tilman "T.J." Jones of Peoria, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters: Deborah Stokes, Nancy Kawolsky, Geraldine Houghman and several nieces and nephews.
Diana worked at Methodist Medical Center for 27 years retiring in 2015. She enjoyed dancing, and spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel with graveside services to follow in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Social distancing will be observed.
Memorials may be made to Unity Point Methodist Hospice.
You may view Diana's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com
PEORIA - Diana L. Marquardt, age 66, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 9:28 a.m.
She was born Aug. 26, 1953 in Peoria to Tilman and Bobby (Bullard) Jones, she survives
She was preceded in death by her father, one son, Robert "Bubba" Marquardt Ill, and two sisters: Delberta Young and Margaret Brandt.
Survivors include Albert Schultz, the love of her life for the last 28 years, 2 daughters: LaTonya Meyer of Peoria, Eliza Marquardt of Quincy, 1 son, Tilman "T.J." Jones of Peoria, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters: Deborah Stokes, Nancy Kawolsky, Geraldine Houghman and several nieces and nephews.
Diana worked at Methodist Medical Center for 27 years retiring in 2015. She enjoyed dancing, and spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel with graveside services to follow in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Social distancing will be observed.
Memorials may be made to Unity Point Methodist Hospice.
You may view Diana's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.