Diana Luncsford
BELLEVUE - Diana Luncsford, 70, of Bellevue passed away at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence. with her loving family at her side.
She was born on February 5, 1949, in Peoria, the daughter of Charles and Betty Baker Sr. She married Richard Luncsford Sr. on December 7, 1965, in Peoria.
Surviving are two sons, Richard (Diana) Luncsford of Trivoli, IL, and Andrew (Tonya) Luncsford of Bellevue, IL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Erick, Austin, Andrea and Lane; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles "Butch" (Barbara) Baker Jr. of Canton, IL; and one sister, Patty Marr of Bellevue.
She worked for Quest Diagnostics in Bartonville, and later worked for Dr. Mark Baylor in Elmwood for many years before her retirement. Diana was very outgoing and enjoyed helping people. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and garage sales. Diana loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 979, 4501 S. Airport Road, Bartonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to UnityPoint Hospice or the .
