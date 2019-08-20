Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 979
4501 S. Airport Road
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Luncsford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Luncsford


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Luncsford Obituary
Diana Luncsford
BELLEVUE - Diana Luncsford, 70, of Bellevue passed away at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence. with her loving family at her side.
She was born on February 5, 1949, in Peoria, the daughter of Charles and Betty Baker Sr. She married Richard Luncsford Sr. on December 7, 1965, in Peoria.
Surviving are two sons, Richard (Diana) Luncsford of Trivoli, IL, and Andrew (Tonya) Luncsford of Bellevue, IL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Erick, Austin, Andrea and Lane; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles "Butch" (Barbara) Baker Jr. of Canton, IL; and one sister, Patty Marr of Bellevue.
She worked for Quest Diagnostics in Bartonville, and later worked for Dr. Mark Baylor in Elmwood for many years before her retirement. Diana was very outgoing and enjoyed helping people. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and garage sales. Diana loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 979, 4501 S. Airport Road, Bartonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to UnityPoint Hospice or the .
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now