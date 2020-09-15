1/1
Diana McKinney
1964 - 2020
Diana McKinney
PEORIA - Diana McKinney, 55, of Peoria passed away at 4:41 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence.
Diana was born on November 30, 1964, in Holmes County, MS, to Willie and Ora Jordan Russell.
Surviving are her parents, Willie and Ora Russell of Lexington, MS; two sons, Marquis Jordan-McKinney of Peoria and Darrion Mckinney of Dallas, TX; three granddaughters, Dalayja, Marleigh and Ariane McKinney, all of Dallas, TX; one grandson, Kingston McKinney of Dallas, TX; four brothers, Leslie (Betty) Jordan of Memphis, TN, Schuron (Dana) Russell of Peoria, Willie Russell Jr. of Lexington, MS, and Rev. Maurice (Pastor Brenda) Russell of Peoria; and two sisters, Bessie Russell of Peoria and Latwila Russell of Peoria.
Diana was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and one brother, Darren Russell Sr.
Diana was a military wife for nine years, having lived at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, Fort Riley in Kansas and Fort Carson in Colorado.
Diana enjoyed working with arts and crafts and reading the Bible.
She was a member of Mt. Carmel Ministries in Canton and was active in the hospitality ministries of the church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary, where visitation will be one hour before services. Her brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Maurice and Pastor Brenda Russell, will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lexington, Mississippi.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Ministries, 420 S. Fifth St., Canton, IL 61520.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
