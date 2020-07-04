Diane Jackman
PEKIN - Diane Kay Jackman, 64, of Pekin, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born June 5, 1956 in Pekin to Ernest E. and Margie Ellen (Lane) Ertmoed, she married James B. "Jim" Jackman on Dec. 20, 1980 in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Valerie (Bryan) Cheek of Pekin; one son, George (Tina) Jackman of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Brayden Cheek, Lyza Cheek, Lyndi Cheek, Toby Cheek, Eli Jackman, Elicia Jackman and Diane Jackman; one brother, Dr. Ernest (Diane) Ertmoed of Springfield; four sisters, Denise (Gary) Nash of Pekin, Cindy (David) Sinn of Delavan, Elaine Ertmoed and Judy (David) Cooksey, both of Pekin and numerous nieces and nephews.
A 1974 graduate of Pekin Community High School, Diane attended Southern Illinois University and was a graduate of Illinois Central College with an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene.
Diane was a Registered Dental Hygienist for 38 years with Danner Family Dentistry in Pekin, first with Dr. David Danner and then with Dr. Michael Danner. In earlier years she also worked as a dental hygienist with the late Dr. Robert Williamson at his orthodontist practice in Pekin.
Diane was one of the kindest and strongest women and always saw the bright side of any situation.
She enjoyed cross-stitch and crocheting. She also enjoyed baking, made the best fondue and was able to make beautiful watermelon sculptures. As a grandmother, she knew how to host the best tea parties. Diane was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and of the Alabama Crimson Tide. She had a love for playing board and card games with family and is likely playing hand & foot in Heaven with her mom and dad. Her faith was very strong.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. Diane was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin, where she and her twin sister, Denise, taught Sunday school together.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. Pastor Jeff Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, and also from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Please consider social distancing guidelines and recommendations regarding masks while in attendance. Burial will be in Woodrow Cemetery in rural Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 325 East Queenwood Road, Morton, Ill. 61550.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com