Diane Zurhorst
PEKIN - Diane Zurhorst, 82, of Pekin passed away at 6:29 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence.
Born Jan. 12, 1938, in Pekin to Kenneth Harry and Dorothy Juanita (Rawalt) Drury, she married Jerry L. Zurhorst on Aug. 15, 1959, in Pekin. He died on Sept. 24, 1992, in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Janet D. "Jan" Donahue; one infant brother; and one great-grandson, Caiden.
Surviving are one son, Robert (Jody) Zurhorst of Pekin; one daughter, Julie Zurhorst of Pekin; five grandchildren, Jennifer Zurhorst, Jessica (Gary) Ellis, Christine Pennell, Rylee Zurhorst and Mitchell Wilson; and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves a brother-in-law, James R. "Jim" (Wilanna) Donahue of Pekin; and sister-in-law, Kathy (Bill) Beluschek.
A 1956 graduate of Pekin Community High School, she worked in the office at Corn Products Company from 1956 to 1962.
Diane lived overseas with her husband from 1967 to 1992 in countries including Paris, Japan and Hong Kong. While in Hong Kong for 11 years, she was a member and past board member of the Hong Kong Americans Women's Club.
Diane was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin. She also was a member of Pekin Hospital League, Chapter GW of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and Pekin Country Club. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends in her free time and always looked forward to her get together with FAF.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at First United Methodist Church and announced at a later date. Private inurnment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554; or Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, Ill. 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020