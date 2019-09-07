|
|
Diann Sue (Closen) Raithel
EAST PEORIA - Diann Sue (Closen) Raithel, born January 31, 1949, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home in East Peoria, Illinois, at the age of 70.
Diann grew up in Bellevue, Illinois, with her parents, Lester and Naomi Closen; and younger siblings, Cindy and Bob. After graduating from Limestone Community High School in 1967, she began a clerical job at Komatsu (formerly WABCO), where she met her husband of 42 years, Elmer Raithel. Elmer and Diann were married from 1969 until Elmer's death in 2013, and they raised four children together, Dawn Michelle, Steven Lawrence, Bradley Paul and Deena Renee. Diann was employed as a secretary for the Department of Philosophy & Religious Studies at Bradley University for many years, a job she very much enjoyed until her retirement in 2015. Diann was a dedicated person of Christian faith, attending regular services at Crosspoint Church in East Peoria, Illinois, where she felt loved and supported by clergy and churchgoers alike.
Diann was predeceased by her parents and spouse.
She is survived by a large family, including her two siblings, Cindy and Bob (Deb); a half sister, Thelma Alberts; her four children and their spouses, Dawn and Nicholas Tornow, Steven and Kathy Raithel, Bradley and Rebecca Raithel and Deena Raithel and Walter Webb; grandchildren, Naomi Evangeline, Eden Nicholle and Nicholas Cain Tornow,John Calvin Hunt, Jeanna Marie and Jennifer Renae,Cameron Renee and Connor Alexander Raithel and Maia Ruth Webb; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
At the time of her passing, Diann was surrounded by family, exactly the way she lived. Her vibrant, kind personality and comforting, generous presence will long be remembered by all who were close to her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Pastor Eric Livingston will officiate. Additional visitation will be held an hour prior to services. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or Easter Seals.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019