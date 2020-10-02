Dianna F. KapplerPEORIA – Dianna F. Kappler, 74, of Peoria, IL, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Hospital, after a courageous 9 month battle with Leukemia.She was born on April 26, 1946, the fifth child to Lewis and Beulah Faye (Purvis) Kraus in Gorin, MO. Dianna married Harold Dean Kappler on November 14, 1970 in Gorin, MO.Dianna is survived by her husband, Harold Dean; son, Lewis Dean Kappler of Peoria, IL; sister, Shirley Huggans of Monroe City, MO; brother, Gurden Kraus of Kahoka, MO; nieces: Fawn (Mark) Duve of St. Louis, MO, Dana Brummett of Lee's Summit, MO, Tina (Tom) Strubinger of Hannibal, MO, Amy Rickey of Florence, KY, and Julie Rickey (John and Addison) of Kaukauna, WI; nephew, Brad (Jen) Rickey (Brad Jr., Justin, Amanda, and Olivia) of Federal Way, WA; cousin, Rhonda Kraus Courtney of Lake of the Ozarks, MO; great-niece, Haley Brummett of Lee's Summit, Mo; great-nephew, Michael Brummett of Lee's Summit, MO; and sister-in-law, Kandi Rickey of Bloomington, IL.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wanda Swope; brother, Fred Kraus; brother-in-law, Carl Swope; sister-in-law, Sue Kraus; nephew, Timothy Kraus; father-in-law, Harold D. Kappler Sr.; and mother-in-law, Jearldine Kappler.Dianna loved growing up on the family farm in Gorin, MO and had a great love for all animals, starting at a young age by sneaking the farm cats in her bedroom. She worked at Peoria Savings Bank from 1980-1993 and then worked at Dr. Carney's dental office, which she retired in 2014.She took great pride in her vegetable garden and sharing what she grew with her friends and family. Dianna made the best homemade rolls and noodles and the family looked forward to having them at every family gathering.Dianna was always willing to help and volunteer anywhere she could: making hats and prayer shawls for cancer patients, baking dozens of cookies for a local church's cookie bonanza, crocheting hundreds of mice for a fundraiser for Tenth Life cat rescue in St. Louis and making fleece pet blankets for the PAWS organization in Monroe City, MO, are just some of the ways she was able to do that.Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service for Dianna will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Wilton Mortuary. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO.The family would like to thank everyone at the Siteman Cancer Center and Barnes-Jewish Hospital for everything they did to help. They also would like to thank all the friends and family that have helped out during this tough time.