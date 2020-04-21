|
|
Dianna "Tootie" Luthy
PEKIN - Dianna "Tootie" Luthy, 79, of Pekin passed away at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her winter home in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by her family.
Born July 24, 1940, in Pekin to Marion "Hooks" and Opal A. (Lowe) Tosi, she married Kenneth L. Luthy on Feb. 13, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. They recently celebrated their 60th anniversary in February.
Surviving are her husband; one daughter, Kendra (Greg) Wilson of Roscoe; one son, Brandon (Patricia) Luthy of Oracle, Ariz.; one brother, Lyle "Buck" (Mary Lou) Tosi of Pekin; two nephews, Dan (Cindy) Tosi and Kent (Julie) Hamilton, both of Pekin; and one niece, Gia (Randy) Hild of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Geraldine E. "Geri" Hamilton; and two nephews, Tony Tosi and Kyle Hamilton.
Tootie had a personality that was both contagious and uplifting. She loved life and will be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother. She was concerned about community outreach and was very involved for 15 years with the Golden Goose in Catalina, Ariz. She was passionate about high impact aerobics, cycling and tennis. She was a member of Cycle Masters in SaddleBrooke, Arizona, for 20 years. Tootie also played a bit of golf.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin and enjoyed volunteering for the annual bazaar.
A memorial Mass will be held in her church when gatherings are again possible. Private burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, General Donations, 5th Floor, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CN 06851.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020