Dianna M. Bailey
PEORIA - Dianna M. Bailey, 72, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born December 11, 1947, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Walter and Beulah Perry, Dianna married James H. Bailey on May 9, 1970.
She is survived by her husband; son, Jason (Jennifer) Bailey; grandchildren, Hayden and Morgan; brothers, Albert and William Perry; sisters, Joann Brophy and Sue Tharp; and several nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Ryan Michael.
Dianna graduated from Academy of Our Lady High School in 1965. She worked at Kroger for 11 years, then spent 18 years with Vonachen Industrial Supply.
Through her retirement, Dianna dedicated much of her time to following her grandkids' youth sports, with hockey being her favorite. Dianna was a familiar face at ice hockey rinks near and far. Dianna was a helper. If someone was in need of anything, she would find it for them. Dianna enjoyed time spent with friends and was always looking for a reason to host a party.
A special thank you to her friends and family that provided so much help and assistance during her fight with cancer. Dianna's family is forever grateful.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 103 S. Richard Pryor Place, Peoria, IL, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Fr. James Pankiewicz will officiate and burial of cremains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Dianna's name to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com
