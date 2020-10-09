1/1
Dianne Ellen Williams
1959 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Dianne Ellen Williams, 60, of East Peoria, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1959 in Peoria to Donald E. and Hazel L. (Allphin) Garrett. Dianne is survived by her two children, Matthew (Amber) Williams of Spring Bay and Destiny Murray of Pekin; six grandchildren, Nathan, Xander, Katelynd, and Lexx Williams, Addy Minton, and McKenzie Whitby; her mother, Hazel Garrett of Washington; two sisters, Darlene Garrett of Pontiac and Donna (Cyril) Beasley of Deer Creek; brother, Dale Garrett of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; and ex-husband, David Murray.
Dianne worked as a groundskeeper for the Peoria Park District for over 19 years. She was a graduate of ICC receiving her associate's degree in horticulture. She loved to rock hound.
Dianne's memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to TAPS.
Online condolences may be left for Dianne's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
