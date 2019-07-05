|
|
Rev. Dick Bresnahan
PEKIN - Rev. Dick Bresnahan, 87, of Moline, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Perspective Senior Living, Silvis.
Funeral Eucharist will be celebrated 11am Monday, July 8, 2019 at Christ the King Church, Moline. Visitation will be 3-5pm Sunday at the church with a wake service 3pm. Rafferty Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Bread for the World, Catholic Relief Services or Clergy Meals Aid Inc.
Reverend Bresnahan was born in East St. Louis, IL on March 28, 1932, the oldest son of Farley and Miriam Bresnahan. He grew up in Pekin, IL and was ordained June 1, 1958 in Peoria. He served in several parishes of the Peoria diocese: St. Mary's, Moline; St. Cecilia's, Peoria; St. John's, Woodhull; St. Columba's, Ottawa; Christ the King, Moline; and St. Maria Goretti, Coal Valley, and retired in 2002. During his many years in active ministry he frequently encouraged small lay-led faith groups. Following his retirement, he concentrated on the social teaching of the Church regarding poverty, justice and peace. He promoted JustFaith in the diocese and a number of similar initiatives. Much of this was done under the umbrella of organizations such as Catholic Charities and Bread for the World.
Beloved brother and uncle, pastor, friend and colleague, Dick had an infectious sense of humor.
Surviving him are his sisters, Mary Smoluch of Mukilteo, WA and Rita Bresnahan of Seattle, WA; brother, Jerry Bresnahan of Las Vegas, NV and many nieces and nephews. His brother Bob of Pekin; sister, Patricia Kehr of Brainerd, MN and parents, Miriam and Farley Bresnahan preceded him in death.
Father Bresnahan prayed this prayer of St. Ignatius of Loyola every day:
"Take, Lord, receive
All my liberty,
My memory,
My understanding
My entire will.
All I have or hold, you have given me.
I restore it all to you
And surrender it wholly
To be governed by your will.
Give me only your love and grace
And I am rich enough,
And ask for nothing more."
He has mentioned, "I know I don't fully mean this. My prayer is that someday I will.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com. Memorials to Bread for the World, Catholic Relief Services, or Peoria Diocese Clergymen's Aid, Inc.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019