Dierdre Wicker
1949 - 2020
Dierdre Wicker
MORTON -- Dierdre Ann Wicker, 71, of Morton passed away at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home.
Born May 15, 1949, in Springfield to Richard and Anna Maxine (Shaw) Fair, she married Neil O. Wicker on April 4, 2002, in Las Vegas. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Jennifer Haas of Elizabeth, Colo.; one son, Jeremy Haas of Las Vegas; one stepson, Steven (Andrea) Wicker of Dunlap; and one step-grandson, Owen Neil Wicker of Dunlap.
Her parents preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Illinois State University with her Bachelor's Degree and later graduated with her Master's Degree from St. Xavier University.
Dierdre was a Language Arts teacher at Broadmoor Junior High School in Pekin with Pekin Public Schools District 108 from August of 1985 until retiring in June of 2012. While at District 108 she served on numerous professional development committees, served as a teacher mentor and participated in curriculum work. She previously taught several years at St. Joseph School in Pekin.
She was a member of the Tazewell County Retired Teachers Association.
Dierdre enjoyed theater, traveling and reading. She enjoyed life's simple pleasures of spending time with her children on her back patio watching the hummingbirds.
She found true joy and peace in her relationship with God.
Private services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Rev. Eric N. Swanson will officiate. No visitation is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic for Amyloidosis Research, Department of Development, 200 First Street Southwest, Rochester, Minn. 55905.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Service
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
1 entry
October 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gloria Deatherage
Friend
