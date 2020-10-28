1/1
Dixie Ann Moore
1937 - 2020
Dixie Ann Moore
PEORIA – Dixie Ann Moore, 83, of Peoria passed away at home in Independence Village on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Dixie was born on February 6, 1937, in Sheffield, IL, to Clarence and Mary E. (Scott) Hansen. She married Ronald E. Moore on October 5, 1958, in Galva, IL, and he survives.
Dixie is also survived by her children, Lynn (Paul) Egan of Oak Lawn, IL, Brian (Cathy) Moore of Simpsonville, SC, and Michael Moore of Crestwood, IL; and one grandson, Luke Egan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Hansen.
Dixie was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria. She graduated from Galva High School and went to Brown's Business College. She was a Management Assistant in real estate at 4M Management for 18 years.
Dixie was a loving mother who enjoyed being involved in her children's school activities, which included Mother's Club and Boosters, and never missed a sporting event. She was an avid reader and loved going out for cocktails and dinner with family and friends, taking cruise vacations and visiting her favorite casinos.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens of Peoria on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. Pastor Tim Ozment will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Comfort Plus Hospice, 7150 N. University Street, Peoria, IL 61614. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens of Peoria
