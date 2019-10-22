Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Colvin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie Colvin Obituary
Dixie Colvin
PEORIA - Dixie Lee Colvin, 70, of Peoria passed away at 11:54 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on May 6, 1949, in Peoria, the daughter of William F. and Jean M. Livengood Best. She married William F. Colvin on July 26, 1969.
Dixie is survived by three daughters, Michelle Colvin of Peoria, Lori (Paul Hunt) Colvin of Pekin and Brigette (Cory) Meserole of Pekin; three grandchildren, Mikayla Colvin, Cody Hunt and Desaree Meserole; two great-grandchildren, Asherr and Brantley Bailey; one brother, Thomas Michael Best of Racine, WI; her best friend, Helen Carson of Peoria; a family friend, Little Ed Becker; her dog, Maya; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded by her husband of forty years and her parents.
Dixie was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
She enjoyed fishing, cooking, baking, Christmas and Halloween, but most of all, she loved her family.
Dixie's family would like to thank her next door neighbors, Rob, Mel and Maddy Lawrence, for all loving care they gave Dixie.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, also at the funeral Home. Burial will be in the Chapel of Peace.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
To view Dixie's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now