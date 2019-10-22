|
|
Dixie Colvin
PEORIA - Dixie Lee Colvin, 70, of Peoria passed away at 11:54 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on May 6, 1949, in Peoria, the daughter of William F. and Jean M. Livengood Best. She married William F. Colvin on July 26, 1969.
Dixie is survived by three daughters, Michelle Colvin of Peoria, Lori (Paul Hunt) Colvin of Pekin and Brigette (Cory) Meserole of Pekin; three grandchildren, Mikayla Colvin, Cody Hunt and Desaree Meserole; two great-grandchildren, Asherr and Brantley Bailey; one brother, Thomas Michael Best of Racine, WI; her best friend, Helen Carson of Peoria; a family friend, Little Ed Becker; her dog, Maya; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded by her husband of forty years and her parents.
Dixie was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
She enjoyed fishing, cooking, baking, Christmas and Halloween, but most of all, she loved her family.
Dixie's family would like to thank her next door neighbors, Rob, Mel and Maddy Lawrence, for all loving care they gave Dixie.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, also at the funeral Home. Burial will be in the Chapel of Peace.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019