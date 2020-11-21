Dixie K. Dalton Kaiser
CHILLICOTHE - Dixie K. Dalton Kaiser, 94, of Notre Dame, IN, formerly of Chillicothe, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by family, at Raclin Hospice in Mishawaka, IN.
Memorial services will be determined at a later date.
Dixie was born on December 4, 1925, on the family farm in Graham, MO, to Robert E. and Emalyn Grant Kyle. She graduated from Graham High School in 1943. She graduated from the University of Missouri in Colombia, MO, in 1947, with a degree in Elementary Education. She married Frederick Jackson Dalton on February 4, 1948, and they were married for 32 years, when he passed away in 1980. She then married Roger Kaiser in 1982 and was married for 17 years until he passed away in 1999.
She lived in Chillicothe, Illinois, for most of her life, where she was a first grade teacher at St. Edward's Catholic School and a kindergarten teacher at Rome Elementary. She was an integral member of St. Edward's church and community and was involved in numerous ministries.
She had a passion for her family and always found great joy when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was known for being the traveling Grandma and made it a priority to visit her family, particularly for special events.
The most important part of her life was her Catholic faith and love of Jesus Christ. This was only strengthened later in her life, when she moved to Notre Dame, IN, and found a new community at Holy Cross Village. There, she developed many new interests and new friendships, especially her very dear and cherished friend, Charles "Chuck" Krcmaric and his family. She always spoke highly of the staff at Holy Cross Village, where she received loving care and support for the past decade.
Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Jackson Dalton; her husband, Roger Kaiser; her parents, Robert E. and Emalyn Grant Kyle; and her siblings, Helen Miller, Dorothy Lubberts, Robert Kyle and Rachel Cole.
Surviving Dixie are her sons, Michael L. (Vicki) Johns of The Redlands, CA, Michael J. (Patricia Fleming) Dalton of Logandale, NV, Thomas G. (Lou) Dalton of Monroe, WI, Joseph K. (Karen) Dalton of Bettendorf, IA, and Robert E. (Cyndi) Dalton of Boynton Beach, FL; and her daughters, Nancy E. (Doug) Schott of Geneseo, IL, Kathryn M. (David) Parsons of The Woodlands, TX, Corinne D. (Shawn) Golestani of Flossmoor, IL, and Dorothy D. (John) Madigan of Raleigh, NC. In addition, she is survived by 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
