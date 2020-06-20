Dolores (Dee) F. Murphy
EDWARDS - Dolores (Dee) F. Murphy, age 78, of Edwards, passed away at 11:58 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Born September 8, 1941 in Peoria, a daughter to Francis & Isabel (Wyman) Munn. On February 16, 1957 she married George H. Murphy in Burlington, Iowa and together they cherished 63 years. Dee worked for IDOT as the Financial Services Manager for 38 years until her retirement in 1998. She was a member of Peoria Emblem Club #121 and several golf leagues. Dee enjoyed many activities such as tap dancing, golfing, and socializing with friends. After retirement she spent the winter months at her home in Donna, Texas enjoying the warm weather. Dee's first priority was always her family. She treasured the family get togethers, especially at Christmas, and rarely missed any event involving her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband George of Edwards; two children: Teri Dunn-Knee (Steven) of Lake Camelot and G. Edward (Theresa) Murphy of Peoria; five grandchildren: Jeffrey (Kimberly) and Daniel (Jenna) Dunn, Grant (Maria), Alec, and Delaney Murphy; four great-grandchildren: Drew, Jacob, Madelyn and Kinley Dunn.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson Nick Murphy and one brother Richard Munn.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to services. Father Stephen Willard will officiate and burial will follow in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials in Dee's memory may be made to the Nicholas J. Murphy Foundation or online at www.nickmurphyfoundation.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.