Dolores Goonan
WASHINGTON - Dolores Goonan, 85, of Washington passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born on April 27, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA, to Joseph and Julia Pytko. She married John Goonan in Levittown, PA, on February 4, 1967. He survives.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Julia; and one son, Sean Patrick Goonan on July 24, 2018.
Dolores worked as the chief x-ray technician at a hospital in Pennsylvania before retiring. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Washington. She was an impeccable homemaker and will be dearly missed.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dolores's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020