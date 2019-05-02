Home

Dolores "Jeanne" Harms

Dolores "Jeanne" Harms
EAST PEORIA - On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Dolores "Jeanne" Harms, 89, the mother of an East Peoria resident, passed away peacefully in West Melbourne, Fla., where she has lived for the last 15 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Hammond (Terry) of Palm Bay, Fla., Tracy Cates of Sarasota, Fla., and son, Chris Cates (Taffy), of East Peoria.
Per Jeanne's request, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, Fla., 321-724-2222.
Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 2 to May 4, 2019
