Dolores J. Vance
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Dolores J. Vance, 88, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 30, 1932, in Hopewell, IL, to Virgil C. and Mildred L. (Thiel) Cross.
Surviving are her children, Deb (Jeff) Hecht of Germantown Hills, Jamie (Debbie) Vance and Pam (Chuck) Ellena, both of Granville, IL, and Victoria (John) Logan of Morton, IL; nine grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Virgil "Sonny" Cross Jr.
Dolores was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. She was an assembler at Bassicks in Spring Valley, IL. She enjoyed sewing and gardening and watching and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Friends Cemetery in McNabb, IL, with Pastor Karen Karczewski officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the ARK Humane Society, 477 State Route 26, Lacon, IL 61540.
