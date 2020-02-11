Home

Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
775 N Chestnut St
Minonk, IL 61760
(309) 432-3999
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Toluca, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Toluca, IL
View Map
Dominick "Butch" DeRubeis Jr.

Dominick "Butch" DeRubeis Jr. Obituary
Dominick "Butch" DeRubeis Jr.
TOLUCA - Dominick "Butch" DeRubeis Jr., 79, of Toluca passed away at 10:31 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at OSF John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca, with the Rev. Nathan Johnson officiating. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. and continue until the time of the service at the church. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Toluca.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude MidWest Affiliate or St. John's Lutheran Church.
Butch was born on August 25, 1940, in Streator, a son to Dominick and Geraldine (Brown) DeRubeis Sr. He married Beverly Fenocchi on April 24, 1965, at St. Joh's Lutheran Church in Toluca.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly DeRubeis of Toluca; sons, Mike (Diane) DeRubeis of Toluca and Jack (Patty) DeRubeis of O'Fallon, Missouri; grandchildren, Jenni DeRubeis of Toluca, Michael (Katy) DeRubeis of Spring Valley, Addie Cline of Peoria, A.J. Cline of Toluca, Erin (Chris) Smith of Denver, Colorado, Courtney (Jeff) Rachford of Bloomington and Olivia DeRubeis of O'Fallon, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Henley, Gemma, Parker and Silas; brother, Steve (Nancy) DeRubeis of Wenona; and sister, Sharon MacDonald of Wenona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack.
Butch never new a stranger and loved his beagle, Bella, and hunting. His greatest joy in life was his family.
Online condolences and memories of Butch may be left for his family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
