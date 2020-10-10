Don C. White
PEORIA - Don C. White, formerly of Peoria, a noted local historian whose interests were the Civil War and President Lincoln, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his Palos Hills home. He was 82.
Mr. White, a U.S. Air Force veteran from 1961 through 1963, was employed as a manager for a cement distribution terminal company for 35 years. He had most recently worked part-time at Ace Hardware in Palos Hills for nearly 13 years.
He always was active in local organizations and was briefly involved in local politics. He served as a Justice trustee in the early 1970s, before moving to Palos Hills in 1977. He and his family had moved from Peoria to Justice in 1957.
But one of his sons, David, said that his deep interest in the Civil War and the 16th president became his passion. "He was a great guy," David said. "He was a historian. Abraham Lincoln was his hero. He knew a lot about the Civil War and he gave at least 15 speeches a year at various meetings. He just loved doing it. And he didn't want to be paid for doing it."
Mr. White was a frequent contributor to the commentary section of The Reporter. His subjects were often on the Civil War and Lincoln. However, he also expressed his opinions on a variety of local and national topics. Many of his articles were about his youth, dating back to his days living in Peoria and Bartonville.
He and his wife, Helen, used to attend services and volunteer on Sundays at the Hines Veteran Administration Hospital. Mr. White and his wife would talk to many of the veterans and just spend time with them each week.
He often said that his family was the highlight of his life. He met his wife while they attended high school in Bartonville, which is just outside Peoria. He and Helen were married for 63 years.
"I have a good life," Mr. White said recently. "I have so much to be thankful for. My life has been a blessing."
Mr. White was a member of the South Suburban Civil War Roundtable, where he often would have items on display at conferences and meetings. He enjoyed talking to people about the Civil War and Lincoln. He was also a member of the Joseph Robbins Masonic Lodge in Bartonville in 1961.
Other survivors include another son, Donald J. White and his wife, Kathy; brother-in-law, James B. McCabe; grandchildren, Athena, Nikola and Samuel; many nieces and nephews; many cousins; and many friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m to noon, followed by services M.nday, Oct. 12, at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth. Another viewing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home, 1107 W Garfield Ave., Bartonville. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
