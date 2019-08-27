|
|
Don Collins
EAST PEORIA - Don C. "Jaws" Collins, 42, of Peoria passed Sunday, August 25, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on December 1, 1976, in Bicknell, IN, the son of Gussie and Judy Smith Collins. He married Channel Collins.
Surviving are his wife and two sons, Don C. Collins and Jacob Collins, both of Middletown, OH; along with two grandsons. Also surviving are three step-children he was raising as his own, Daniell, Destiney and Dennis Prairie; his father of Metamora; two brothers, Jason Collins and Cole Collins, both of East Peoria; one sister, Kelly Davis of Arkansas; his grandmother, Dorothy Harmon of East Peoria; aunts, Rita Jeffery of East Peoria and Elizabeth (Sam) Wall of South Pekin; and uncles, Dan Collins of Peoria, Bill Collins of Ohio and Rocky Collins and Todd Collins, both of Florida.
One brother, Cody; his grandfather, Gus Collins; his mother, Judy; his first cousin, Damien Wall; and one uncle, Ben Collins, preceded him in death.
Jaws enjoyed life to the fullest, but he most enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all that knew him. His favorite quote was "it's all gravy baby."
Cremation rites have been accorded and private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019