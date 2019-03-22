|
Don Hogue
GROVELAND ~ Donald Lee "Don" Hogue, 75, of Groveland, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home.
Born May 30, 1943 in Pekin to Doug and Grace (Sill) Hogue, he married Marilyn Overturf on Oct. 3, 1964 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Wendy Lisanby of Mackinaw; two sons, Sean Hogue of Creve Coeur and Kent Hogue of Bellvue; seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Matthew, Sarah, Jessica, Sean, Donte and Gia; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Gabe and Theodore; one sister, Joan (Joe) Vignassi of Pekin; and four brothers, Darold (Marcia) Hogue of Groveland, Robert Hogue of Naperville, Steve (Marci) Hogue of Pekin and Fred Hogue of Pekin and his faithful companion, Teddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one great-grandson, Alexander; and one brother, Duane Douglas "Dougie".
Don had worked for Keystone Steel & Wire Co. in Bartonville for 38 years, retiring in January 2001.
He was a fan of and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. He liked fishing and flying. He was a fan of classic cars and attending car shows. He also enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii.
Don was a former member of First Baptist Church in Pekin.
His graveside will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Peoria. Pastor Fred Calfee will officiate. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is in charge of arrangements.
The family encourages everyone to wear fun Hawaiian attire to the graveside in honor of Don's love for Hawaii.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the North Pekin Fire Department at 236 S. Main St. North Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019