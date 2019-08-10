|
Don Johnson
PEKIN ~ Donald Eugene Johnson, Jr., 54, of Pekin, passed away at 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born Dec. 8, 1964 in Pekin to Donald Eugene and Marlene Mae (Martin) Johnson, Sr.
Surviving are his mother of Pekin; one sister, Becky S. Hacker of Pekin; two nieces, Nicole M. (Ryan) Birch and Kylie N. (Chris) Beecher, both of Morton; his grandniece, Kinley Nicole Birch and a grandnephew, Owen Ryan Birch.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A 1983 graduate of Pekin Community High School, Don was a graduate of Western Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He later graduated with his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Bradley University.
He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 21 years, last working on June 14th as the manager of the translations department in Building LC. He started his career at Caterpillar at the Mapleton Foundry. In earlier years, he worked at Herget Bank in Pekin and for Foster & Gallagher.
Don was a sports enthusiast and had a great love for basketball. He rooted for any team Shaun Livingston was playing for and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins. He was giving of his time, talents and treasure with St. Jude, Junior Achievement as a speaker, Big Brothers & Big Sisters as a mentor, Boys and Girls Club of Pekin and Pekin Union Mission, both as a coach. He also was passionate about finance. Most of all, Don was devoted and had a great love for his family. He also was a great friend to many. His hobbies and passions were basketball, golf and keeping fit.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin, where he served on the worship committee.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Daniel J. Bishop will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell County St. Jude Golf Classic, in care of Pekin Country Club, 310 Country Club Drive, Pekin, IL 61554.
