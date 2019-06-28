|
|
Dona Joan Legaspi
BARTONVILLE - Dona Joan Legaspi, 84, of Bartonville, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born October 29, 1934 in Argos, Indiana to Howard and Marydona (Poore) Kreighbaum. She married Simplicio Diaz Legaspi M.D. in 1956 in Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1977. Her parents and one brother Michael Kreighbaum also preceded her in death.
Surviving are five children, Lisa (Nick Pudik) Legaspi of Metamora, Lanell (Roger) Huber of Bartonville, Andres (Diane) Legaspi of Bartonville, Aaron (Debi) Legaspi of Peoria, and Matt (Brenda) Legaspi of Edwards; eleven grandchildren and one brother, Roger (Jane) Kreighbaum of Indianapolis, IN.
Joan was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville and worked as a welder for CILCO, which became Ameren, until retiring in 1999. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and daughter, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
Joan's wishes were to be donated to science and there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019