Dona Marie Marlow
PEKIN - Dona Marie Marlow, 83, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 10:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on September 30, 1937, in Pekin to Machie and Margaret (Gudorp) Crouch. She married Franklin L. Marlow on June 9, 1955, in Pekin. He passed away on January 21, 2002.
Her parents also preceded in death.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Ruth) Marlow of Pekin and Kevin (Patti) Marlow of Ballwin, MO; one daughter, Melonie (Gary) Johnson of Pacific, MO; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Sara (Ron) Shreffler of Pekin; and many other close family members and dear friends.
Dona was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She last worked for Udry Jewelers in Pekin, previously working at several car dealerships in Pekin and Missouri.
Dona enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, as well as her luncheons with her high school friends. She divided her time visiting her family in Missouri and living here in Pekin. Dona's life was her family. Her life and her love will be carried on through them.
A celebration of Dona's life will be held at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Dona's arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, in memory of her husband.
Dona's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
, where online condolences may be sent to the family.