Donald B. Pillischafske Jr.
INDUSTRY - Donald Bennett Pillischafske Jr., age 61, of Industry, IL, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1:43 p.m. at his residence.
He was born on April 2, 1958, in Colorado Springs, CO, to Donald Bennett Sr. and Margaret Marie (Seigel) Pillischafske.
Survivors include one daughter, Kristen Pillischafske of Peoria; one step-son, Wayne Pierson of Oregon; two brothers, Gary (Morgan) Pillischafske of Wheeling, IL, and Keith (Kim) Pillischafske of Champaign; his special friend of many years, Susan McCombs of Industry; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dennis Pillischafske.
Don was in the auto industry for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting mushrooms and riding his motorcycle. He was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services with burial in Parkview Cemetery will be at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.
You may view Don's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-woodlanchapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019