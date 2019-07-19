|
|
Donald B. Pillischafske, Jr
INDUSTRY - Donald Bennett Pillischafske Jr, age 61, of Industry, IL passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1:43 p.m. at his residence.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Don's life will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.
You may view Don's obituary online at www.davison-fultonwoodlanchapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019