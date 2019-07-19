Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Donald B. Pillischafske Jr.

Donald B. Pillischafske Jr. Obituary
Donald B. Pillischafske, Jr
INDUSTRY - Donald Bennett Pillischafske Jr, age 61, of Industry, IL passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1:43 p.m. at his residence.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Don's life will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019
