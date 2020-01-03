Home

Donald Benjamin Schupbach


1959 - 2019
Donald Benjamin Schupbach Obituary
Donald Benjamin Schupbach
PEORIA - Donald Benjamin Schupbach, age 60, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 3:05 p.m. in Peoria.
He was born June 16, 1959 in Peoria to Benjamin Reber and Bonnie Elizabeth (Lindley) Schupbach.
Survivors include one son, Christopher Keim of Pennsylvania, two brothers: Rick (Linda) Schupbach of Princeville, Larry (Barb) Schupbach of Chillicothe, two sisters: Kathy (Chuck) Koller of Brimfield, Char (Joe) Rickey of Peoria, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Don's working life included employment in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Illinois in maintenance. He was proud of his abilities and certification in HVAC. Fishing was a favorite leisure activity.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. A private service and scattering of the cremains will be in the Memory Garden at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria on January 5, 2020.
Memorials in Don's name can be directed to the Sylvia Fites Family Service Center, 414 NE Jefferson Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
