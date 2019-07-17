|
|
Donald Brandle
MORTON - Donald C. "Don" Brandle, 92, of Morton passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019