Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Brandle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Brandle


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Brandle Obituary
Donald Brandle
MORTON - Donald C. "Don" Brandle, 92, of Morton passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
To view Don's full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now