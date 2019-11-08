Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Mausoleum
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Mausoleum
Donald "Kirk" Brown


1943 - 2019
Donald "Kirk" Brown
PEORIA - Donald "Kirk" Brown, age 76 of Peoria, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Born March 21, 1943 in Peoria, he was a son to William D. and Faye (Scheerer) Brown. Kirk was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved dogs and enjoyed hanging out with his nieces and nephews whom he would often tease. Kirk was one of the first members of PARC/EPIC and was involved with the program for 69 years. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include one brother William "Bill" (Carol) Brown of Brimfield and one sister Diann (Carl) Johnson of Leesburg, Florida, as well as, many nieces and nephews.
Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Mausoleum. Pastor Kerry Frantz will officiate and entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Kirk's memory may be made to EPIC.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private online condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
