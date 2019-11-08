|
Donald "Kirk" Brown
PEORIA - Donald "Kirk" Brown, age 76 of Peoria, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Born March 21, 1943 in Peoria, he was a son to William D. and Faye (Scheerer) Brown. Kirk was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved dogs and enjoyed hanging out with his nieces and nephews whom he would often tease. Kirk was one of the first members of PARC/EPIC and was involved with the program for 69 years. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include one brother William "Bill" (Carol) Brown of Brimfield and one sister Diann (Carl) Johnson of Leesburg, Florida, as well as, many nieces and nephews.
Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Mausoleum. Pastor Kerry Frantz will officiate and entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Kirk's memory may be made to EPIC.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019