PEORIA - Donald F. Crew, 79, of Peoria, died on January 2, 2020 at his residence. Born in Streator, IL on June 22, 1940 to the late Verne and Elizabeth Crank Crew, he married Betty Burgess on January 9, 1961 and had five children. Don was a heat treater at caterpillar for over 15 years in Aurora and Five years in Mossville. He also worked at central Illinois Dock loading barges for over 15 years.
Don is survived by: his children Rebecca (Michael) Fleischauer of Peoria, Veronica Elwood of Illinois, Deborah (John) Miller of Nevada, Donald (Billie) Crew of Arizona; Brothers Kenneth (Barb) Crew of Sparland, Roy Crew of Peoria; sister Reta Crew Lopez of Metamora; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by son Gary Lee Crew and Sister Florence Alton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 AM at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon with Joe Bella officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, January 6 from 4 to 6 PM also at Lenz. Burial will be in the Magnolia Cemetery and memorials can be made to the COPD Foundation or . Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020