Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Crew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Crew


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Crew Obituary
Donald Crew
PEORIA - Donald F. Crew, 79, of Peoria, died on January 2, 2020 at his residence. Born in Streator, IL on June 22, 1940 to the late Verne and Elizabeth Crank Crew, he married Betty Burgess on January 9, 1961 and had five children. Don was a heat treater at caterpillar for over 15 years in Aurora and Five years in Mossville. He also worked at central Illinois Dock loading barges for over 15 years.
Don is survived by: his children Rebecca (Michael) Fleischauer of Peoria, Veronica Elwood of Illinois, Deborah (John) Miller of Nevada, Donald (Billie) Crew of Arizona; Brothers Kenneth (Barb) Crew of Sparland, Roy Crew of Peoria; sister Reta Crew Lopez of Metamora; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by son Gary Lee Crew and Sister Florence Alton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 AM at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon with Joe Bella officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, January 6 from 4 to 6 PM also at Lenz. Burial will be in the Magnolia Cemetery and memorials can be made to the COPD Foundation or . Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -