Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Correll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Correll


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. Correll Obituary
Donald D. Correll
WASHINGTON - Donald D. Correll, 72, of Washington, IL, died at 8:58 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Born on November 19, 1947, in Robinson, IL, to Murray and Clara Correll, he married Diana Lackey on July 15, 1972, in Hutsonville, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his parents, Murray and Clara Correll of Hutsonville, IL; 1 daughter, Michelle (Brent) Parrott of Washington; 3 grandchildren, Nicholas Heuermann, Lauren Heuermann and Liam Parrott; 2 sisters, Dianne Johnson of Decatur, IL, and Teresa (Jack) Beard of Robinson, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Don worked as an Engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Co. He started his career as a draftsman in Decatur, IL. He later moved to Davenport, IA, and finally the Peoria, IL, area, where he held many roles in Engineering. Don retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 2015 with almost 48 years in Engineering.
Don loved the outdoors and shared many memories of his younger years spending time in the woods at his family home. He loved gardening and always wanted to share his vegetables with friends and family.
Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by family and friends. Many looked to him for the great advice, his kindness and wonderful sense of humor.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the or .
Don's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -