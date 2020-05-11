|
|
Donald D. Correll
WASHINGTON - Donald D. Correll, 72, of Washington, IL, died at 8:58 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Born on November 19, 1947, in Robinson, IL, to Murray and Clara Correll, he married Diana Lackey on July 15, 1972, in Hutsonville, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his parents, Murray and Clara Correll of Hutsonville, IL; 1 daughter, Michelle (Brent) Parrott of Washington; 3 grandchildren, Nicholas Heuermann, Lauren Heuermann and Liam Parrott; 2 sisters, Dianne Johnson of Decatur, IL, and Teresa (Jack) Beard of Robinson, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Don worked as an Engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Co. He started his career as a draftsman in Decatur, IL. He later moved to Davenport, IA, and finally the Peoria, IL, area, where he held many roles in Engineering. Don retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 2015 with almost 48 years in Engineering.
Don loved the outdoors and shared many memories of his younger years spending time in the woods at his family home. He loved gardening and always wanted to share his vegetables with friends and family.
Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by family and friends. Many looked to him for the great advice, his kindness and wonderful sense of humor.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the or .
Don's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020