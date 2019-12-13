|
Donald D. Hubbard
PEORIA - Donald Dean Hubbard, 86, of Peoria, passed away at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his daughter's home in Pekin.
Born February 20, 1933 in Easton to Donald and Opal (Showalter) Hubbard, he married Jacqueline Backes in April, 1955 in Liege, Belgium. He later married Shirley Carter in October, 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives.
Also surviving four daughters, Jacqueline (Michael) Seed of Peoria, Diana (George) Williams of Pekin, Annette (Gregory) Lane of Peoria, Tammy (James) Meyer of Mapleton; ten grandchildren, John, Ryan, Logan, Lindsey, Jacob, Holly, Carley, Dylan, Colton and Quentin; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Alyssa and Eliza and three step children, Brad, Daniel and Lorie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Donald had served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He had worked for WABCO for 23 years. He then worked for Feldman Printing Company in Peoria for 20 years, retiring in 2003. After his retirement, he continued working at the Peoria Civic Center and Dozer Park in Peoria.
He was a member of Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria where he had been active serving as a Deacon, Communion assistant and with the after school programs and tutoring.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Donald loved time with his family, especially Christmas parties and lunches with his daughters. He also enjoyed dancing and travel and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and Bradley Basketball fan.
His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria. A celebration of Donald's life will then follow from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday evening at the American Legion Limestone Post 979 in Bartonville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois, 61637
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019