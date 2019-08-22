Home

Donald Deters


1934 - 2019
FLANAGAN - Donald John Deters, 85, formerly of Flanagan, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 6:00 pm at Washington Christian Village, Washington.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the or to the Parkinson Foundation. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan is in charge of arrangements.
Donald was born May 14, 1934 in Gary, Indiana, to Roman and Margaret (Zanders) Deters. He married Elizabeth Smith on December 6, 1956. She survives in Washington.
Surviving are his children, Jim (Denise) Deters, of Washington, Kathy (Tim) Deters-Hayes, of Syracuse, NY, Patty (Keith) Warwick, of Tracy, CA and Ron (Julie) Deters, of Duluth, MN, five grandchildren, Matthew and Evan Warwick, Thomas Deters, and Sam and Sylvie Deters, one brother, Jim (Carol) Deters, of Tucson, AZ, and one sister, Sharon Scott, of Chillicothe.
His parents and one daughter; Joan Deters preceded him in death.
He had served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Flanagan, and was a Eucharistic minister of the church.
Don was in his lifetime, a school teacher, principal and Assistant County Superintendent of Schools in Livingston County. He later was the Business Manager at Farnsworth & Wylie, in Bloomington.
Don enjoyed being outdoors, was known for canoeing, running, working in his yard and garden, and taking time to enjoy the birds, and the wildlife.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
