Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Donald Diviney Sr.


1949 - 2020
Donald Diviney Sr. Obituary
Donald Diviney Sr.
PEORIA – Donald Ray Diviney Sr., 70, of Peoria, formerly of Sunnyland, passed away at 8:15 pm Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 18, 1949 in Selmer, TN to the late James Douglas and Ruby Frances Hollingsworth Diviney Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim; and niece, Carla.
Surviving are daughter, Elizabeth Sue (Ryan) Diviney, and two grandsons, Christian Joseph and Chase James Luedtke; daughter, Melissa Marie Diviney, and grandson, Dominick Thomas Ray Shelton; son, Donald Ray (Daniella) Diviney Jr., and granddaughter, Jasmine Rose Diviney; sister, Mary Ruth (Ron) Wagner; sister-in-law, Marilyn Diviney; and ex-wife, Patricia Sue Diviney.
Donald worked in food and behavioral health services at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for 39 years before retiring. He was known for his sense of humor, hard work, and dedication. He relished his time there and the friends he made along the way. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Private services will be held at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. While his children wish to share this time with all who knew their dad, the Congregating Federal Mandate will not allow; therefore, will plan a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Thank you to all for your love and support.
Click here to view photos of Donald.
Condolences for the family may be left at Donald's memorial website (www.deitersfuneralhome.com).
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
