Donald E. Allen III

PEORIA - Donald Eugene Allen III of Peoria passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 28.

Donnie was a Union Roofer who enjoyed fishing and dirt bikes. He was an awesome father and was proud to call the south end of Peoria his home. Donnie lived life to the fullest and will be missed.

He is survived by his parents, Pamela (Jeff Fulton) and Donald Allen Jr.; his children, Kynsleigh Lynn, Kamilah Jean, Kaliyah Sue and Terreon Armond; grandparents, Georgana Rindfleisch and Ralph Rindfleisch; sister, Nicole (Micah Hughes) Allen; nieces, Kyleigh and Micayla; girlfriend, Sheay Bowen; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Dan's Tow Bar, 1923 SW Adams St., Peoria.

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.



