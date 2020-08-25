1/1
Donald E. Eyer
1969 - 2020
PEORIA - Donald Edward Eyer, age 50, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 10:37 p.m. at OSF St. Francs Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1969, in Pekin to James and Bonny (Graves) Eyer. They preceded him in death.
Survivors include three brothers, Charles (Karen) Eyer of Washington, IL, Dan Eyer of Peoria and James (Joy) Eyer of Davenport, IA. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Don worked for Kroger Grocery since 1989. He started at the Kroger on Wisconsin until its closing, then for Kroger on Lake. He was an active member of Vale Church in Peoria.
Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services, with burial in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
You may view Don's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
